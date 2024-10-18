Tales of Kenzera: Zau developer has put its staff on redundancy notice

HQ

Surgent Studios, the creator of Tales of Kenzera: Zau, has made the announcement that it is pausing its development efforts and even putting its staff on redundancy notice, all as it navigates tough financial waters.

The developer has stated that it is currently searching for a partner and funding to secure the studio's future and to help realise its next project, something that it has teased a tad with the following statement:

"Our team has created a prototype for a bold new project. It's darker, edgier, and more visceral than our first game, but it retains all Zau's high-octane combat and cultural depth. And we're looking for a partner."

As per the redundancy notice, Surgent commented: "We've decided to put the work of the Surgent games division on hiatus while we secure funding for our next project. In the meantime, we've unfortunately had to put our team on notice for redundancy."

We have seen a lot of talented individuals lose their jobs in the games industry over this year alone, so hopefully Surgent finds the partner and funding it needs to continue to deliver unique video games.