Tales of Kenzera: Zau creator reveals he has been targeted by racism since the release of the game

While gaming has come a long way when it comes to diversity and inclusion, unfortunately some gamers still like to harass others based on their gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, etc. Abubakar Salim, creator of Tales of Kenzera: Zau, recently hopped on X to address the harassment he received following the game's launch.

"We are being faced with constant targeted harassment from people who see diversity as a threat, from people who look across the vast landscape of modern media and decide that anything that doesn't speak to them or centres around them is unnecessary and inauthentic," he said.

"If there are people who aren't like you in a game, I want you to know that game is still for you. If the characters are a different race, or a different gender, or a different ideology, or a different perspective, that doesn't mean the game isn't for you. It can still be for you. It's an opportunity to live in rich new worlds, to explore different perspectives, to explore different cultures," he continued.

Salim later announced that he would be setting a price drop for his game when it launches on Switch, believing it should cost the same amount as a pizza.

