Tales of Eternia is back after two decades with a stunning remaster

One game that was announced during yesterday's Nintendo Direct broadcast but got a bit lost in the shuffle was Tales of Eternia Remastered. It's set to be released on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox - but it's quite different from Bandai Namco's other remasters.

This is the third Tales of game in the series and was originally released for PlayStation (yep, the first one) in 2000. This is important in this context, because Bandai Namco hasn't over-remastered the game; on the contrary, they've preserved its beautiful pixel art. That means we have a truly charming, classic-style Japanese RPG to look forward to when the remaster launches on October 16. So what exactly has been remastered, then? Well, the press release states:

"Tales of Eternia Remastered significantly enhances the gameplay experience with a wide range of improved quality-of-life features, including destination icons, the option to disable enemy encounters, and high-speed mode during auto-battle, making the journey smoother than ever for both newcomers and returning players. In addition, players can toggle graphics and sound settings to seamlessly switch between remastered graphics and the original graphics."

Tales of Eternia was re-released a few years later on the PSP, but that was over 20 years ago. Combined with the fact that it's widely regarded as one of the best games in the series (it was so popular that an anime based on the story was later produced), it has been in high demand every time Bandai Namco has revisited classic entries in the Tales of series, so don't miss out on this.

Check out the trailer below.