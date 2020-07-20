Tales of Crestoria now available for free on iOS and Android

You're watching Advertisements

After a slight delay from its planned June release, mobile JRPG Tales of Crestoria is now available on iOS and Android devices. As promised by producer Tomomi Tagawa last week, you can now download the turn-based game for free.

Tales of Crestoria mashes new and classic stuff from the Tales franchise, as you embark on an original journey where you can meet and collect favourite characters such as Cress, Velvet, and Luke. But your main character here is a newcomer named Kanata, who with his fellow "Transgressors" must survive in a world that has no place for a "sinner" like them.

As you can expect from a free-to-play game, there are microtransactions and randomly generated loot. You can get it right now on the App Store and Google Play.