Tales of Crestoria development is now in its final stage

Back in April, we got a trailer showing all the essentials of Tales of Crestoria. The game was scheduled to release in June, however, the final adjustments and the fix for issues found in the beta test held in May took longer than expected and Bandai Namco decided to push back the release date.

Now via Twitter, the producer Tomomi Tagawa has updated fans with some news. In the statement Tagawa thanks the fans for the continuing support, then revealed that the English and Japanese versions of the game are in the final development stage now. The developer also mentioned that the game will launch in "near future" (For the full statement, you can check it here).

Moreover, it was also revealed that now the pre-registration of the game has exceeded 1 million worldwide, which is quite impressive.

If you missed the trailer, you can check it below. Will you play Tales of Crestoria?