news
Tales of Berseria Remastered
Tales of Berseria Remastered offers an updated version of Bandai Namco's classic adventure
It's once again time to help Velvet Crowe get revenge on Artorius in this colorful J-RPG that originally was released in 2016.
Bandai Namco's Tales of series has always been a great option for those who want to enjoy classic Japanese role-playing games of a more traditional kind. And after releasing three remasters of popular titles in the series - Tales of Symphonia Remastered, Tales of Graces f Remastered, and Tales of Xillia Remastered - it's now time for a fourth.
This time it's Tales of Berseria Remastered, which will be released on February 27 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. The adventure is a revenge story in which we take on the role of Velvet Crowe, whose life has been shattered after a brutal betrayal.
Check out the first trailer and some screenshots below, which shows a bit of the story, important characters, and some gameplay.
HQ