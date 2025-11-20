Tales of Berseria Remastered offers an updated version of Bandai Namco's classic adventure

Bandai Namco's Tales of series has always been a great option for those who want to enjoy classic Japanese role-playing games of a more traditional kind. And after releasing three remasters of popular titles in the series - Tales of Symphonia Remastered, Tales of Graces f Remastered, and Tales of Xillia Remastered - it's now time for a fourth.

This time it's Tales of Berseria Remastered, which will be released on February 27 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. The adventure is a revenge story in which we take on the role of Velvet Crowe, whose life has been shattered after a brutal betrayal.

Check out the first trailer and some screenshots below, which shows a bit of the story, important characters, and some gameplay.