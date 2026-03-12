Tales of Berseria Remastered

HQ

Taking on a classic Japanese role-playing game is definitely one of my favourite things to do when it comes to throwing myself into a new gaming experience. Having between 40 and 100 hours ahead of me, getting to know a bunch of colourful characters and travelling around a magnificent world is simply wonderful, and all 17 parts of the Tales series basically always offer what I want from this genre. There are several highlights (for me personally, these are Symphonia, Vesperia and also the latest instalment, Arise), but most games in this 30-year-long series have offered countless fantastic hours of everything you'd expect from the role-playing genre.

Bandai Namco has kept up a fast pace in polishing up most of these titles. If you haven't played some of them before or perhaps been keen to play them again, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Some titles, including this one, are also available in a certain format for the first time. When Tales of Berseria was released just under ten years ago, you had to have a PlayStation 3, 4 or PC to enjoy the adventure. But with this remaster, Xbox and Switch owners now also have the opportunity to enjoy this instalment.

The game has significantly higher resolution, but there is often a lot of fog, which sometimes detracts from the grandeur.

When the game was first released, it was reviewed by one of the editorial team's other role-playing experts, and his excellent review can be read here. As this is a remaster, and a fairly "cautious" one at that, the game itself has not changed particularly drastically in any respects. It is the Western release that has been used as the basis for the revamp - we get an upgraded version with faster character movements, some classic Quality of Life changes such as clearer markers and a few other minor things, as well as all the released DLC in the form of costumes and other items. However, it is still noticeable in several areas that this is a ten-year-old game with very foggy views in certain environments and caves that are lacking in detail. In addition, the frame rate drops quite significantly when the battles become a little too flashy, so it is simply not a perfect remaster, suffering from the ravages of time and not being fully optimised for today's consoles.

The story of how our main character Velvet witnesses something tragic - and is transformed into a rather unsympathetic and heartless heroine - is, at least by Japanese role-playing game standards, quite refreshing. Sure, it's still basically a story of revenge, and all the clichés of the genre follow one after another throughout the adventure. But the way Velvet is portrayed still feels a little original and different. During her journey, she naturally meets a number of more or less crazy characters, and even if the gallery of these characters isn't the most exciting I've come across, Japanese role-playing games have the advantage that everything grows on you over time. When we spend so many hours with the gang, they still grow on us.

Some environments are really nice.

I usually enjoy reading and following a story, but ended up sighing quite often at the massive amount of exposition that washes over you here. There is constant chatter, and I wish the dialogue could have been more fluid as you progress. Now it is interrupted too often by either small comic book-like dialogue boxes or excessive cutscenes. However, the game does have very nicely drawn anime sequences during major story-related events, and these are a joy to experience. But the game itself is far too watered down with lots of dialogue, and I often find my patience wearing thin. As a result, Velvet's entire story - as fun as it is that it dares to be a little different in terms of its antagonist - becomes very drawn out and at times tedious.

When it comes to role-playing games, I personally prefer turn-based combat. Here, however, it's real-time action, and even though you can easily peek past enemies on the map and only get drawn into combat if you touch them, you still have to fight a lot. The combat mostly consists of endlessly pressing buttons to put together different combos. There is definitely some finesse involved in figuring out your enemies' weaknesses to more easily knock down their health meters, but unfortunately, it also quickly becomes quite repetitive.

The battles are rather monotonous, and the frame rate also stutters considerably at times.

Tales of Berseria Remastered looks pretty good visually overall. Sure, it's noticeable, especially in indoor environments and caves, that time has been a little harsh on the visuals. Or rather, that time has made progress that isn't noticeable here. The higher resolution definitely does its part to make it feel crisp. But there is also a fog covering the horizon. Corridors and caves are sparse in decoration and grey. But the worst, as mentioned earlier, is in the battles, where the game stutters quite badly. Today's consoles should be able to handle this, so it feels like a problem with optimisation that has simply not been overcome. However, many outdoor environments are very nice, cities feel pleasant to arrive in, and higher resolution makes it work well on modern screens in terms of text and images. In addition, the music should definitely be highlighted as it is often very grand with several tracks that, although perhaps not immediately memorable, contribute to the atmosphere in a very good way.

As I wrote in the introduction, I really love embarking on grand and long adventures. Therefore, considering what kind of game this is, it fits very well. The original review was scored a seven, and I give the remaster the same. Ultimately, it is simply a good Japanese role-playing game without belonging to the greats of either the genre or the series.