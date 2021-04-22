Tales of Arise will come to PS5 and Xbox Series as well, launch date confirmed

You're watching Advertisements

Via Twitter, Bandai Namco announced earlier that the release date of their the latest title for "Tales of", Tales of Arise, is going to be released on September 10 this year.

The highly expected RPG was officially revealed to public back in 2019 at E3, and it was expected to launch in 2020, however then got pushed to 2021 due to the impacts of Covid-19.

In addition, it was also confirmed that two more new platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series are added for the game, other than the previously announced PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

A new launch date trailer has also been released, check the video below.