Tales of Arise reaches three million sold games

Yesterday we reported that Tales of Arise will probably get plenty of new gamers in the near future as it has now been added to Game Pass, making it possible for millions of subscribers to explore this widely praised singleplayer J-RPG.

But even if we can expect a huge influx of new players helping solve the conflict between the two worlds Dahna and Rena, it has also sold very, very well already. As revealed today on X, it has now passed three million sold copies. Even though it isn't mentioned, we assume this makes it a candidate of being the best selling title in the series yet, with the former leader Tales of Vesperia also expected to have sold roughly three million units.

Will you give Tales of Arise a chance now that it has been added to Game Pass?

