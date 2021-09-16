Tales of Arise reaches one million sold games on record time

HQ

Tales of Arise has just reached two impressive milestones. First and foremost, Bandai Namco reveals that it has now sold one million copies faster than any previous game in the series. It was launched only six days ago, so this is quite an impressive feat to reach this much after such a short time.

The second milestone is that thanks to this, the Tales of series has now reached a total of 25 million sold games. We really liked Tales of Arise and praised it in our review, and thinks the success is very well deserved. Yusuke Tomizawa, the Producer on Tales of Arise, had this to say in the press release:

"We are very proud and humbled to see fans and newcomers reception playing Tales of Arise. Our goal with this title was to open the franchise to as many players as possible while maintaining the Tales of DNA and uniqueness that has allowed the franchise to stay strong for more than 25 years. We would like to thank players for their support."