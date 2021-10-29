Cookies

Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise reached 1.5 million units sold in total

The title only launched six weeks ago.

The classic JRPG Tales of Arise is the 17th main entry in the Tales series, and was finally released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC on September 10 this year after being delayed once. 6 days after its official launch, Tales of Arise had already sold 1 million copies.

Now, a bit more than a month had passed, the game is still doing well and the speed of selling has no trend of slowing down at all. Bandai Namco earlier just confirmed that the total number of sales has reached 1.5 million units, which means it already sold another 500,000 units in such a short time.

Truth to be told, we aren't that surprised since it is really an amazing work featuring gorgeous visual design, engaging story and intense battles. For more of our thoughts, check the review we wrote right here.

Tales of AriseScore

Tales of Arise
REVIEW. Written by Ingar Takanobu Hauge

The five-year long break has come to an end, and Tales of Arise rewards patient fans and newcomers alike with what might be the best game of the series.



