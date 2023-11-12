Tales of Arise is now the second best-selling game in the series

HQ

Two years after Tales of Arise's release, it has now reached 2.75 million copies sold. With this, the game is the second best-selling in the entire series and is also close to becoming the best-selling. Tales of Vesperia is only supposed to have a lead of 180,000 copies. It is the producer Yusuke Tomizawa who talked to Japanese 4gamer.net. There, he says that 700,000 copies have been sold since April last year when it passed 2 million.

"There were a large number of new players and players who had not played the game for a long time, and we were able to sell more than 2.7 million copies worldwide."