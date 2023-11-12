Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise is now the second best-selling game in the series

It has now sold 2.75 million copies worldwide.

Two years after Tales of Arise's release, it has now reached 2.75 million copies sold. With this, the game is the second best-selling in the entire series and is also close to becoming the best-selling. Tales of Vesperia is only supposed to have a lead of 180,000 copies. It is the producer Yusuke Tomizawa who talked to Japanese 4gamer.net. There, he says that 700,000 copies have been sold since April last year when it passed 2 million.

"There were a large number of new players and players who had not played the game for a long time, and we were able to sell more than 2.7 million copies worldwide."

Tales of Arise

