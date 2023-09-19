Tales of Arise is getting a massive expansion in November

HQ

It's been two years since Tales of Arise was released, which was overwhelmingly celebrated in media as one of the best JRPG's in a long time (we also really liked it, check out our review here), and the gamers seemed to agree.

Now the time has come to continue the adventures as Tales of Arise is getting and expansion called Beyond the Dawn, which launches in November. And this isn't your average DLC, but adds "20+ hours of game content". According to the press release, we can look forward to "new quests, dungeons, boss fights, and an epic new story arc all within the backdrop of an evolving, beautiful fantasy world", which frankly sounds pretty great.

Check out the announcement trailer below, as well as a selection of screenshots showing things to come when it launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on November 9.