Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise is getting a massive expansion in November

It's claimed to be adding over 20 hours of content.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been two years since Tales of Arise was released, which was overwhelmingly celebrated in media as one of the best JRPG's in a long time (we also really liked it, check out our review here), and the gamers seemed to agree.

Now the time has come to continue the adventures as Tales of Arise is getting and expansion called Beyond the Dawn, which launches in November. And this isn't your average DLC, but adds "20+ hours of game content". According to the press release, we can look forward to "new quests, dungeons, boss fights, and an epic new story arc all within the backdrop of an evolving, beautiful fantasy world", which frankly sounds pretty great.

Check out the announcement trailer below, as well as a selection of screenshots showing things to come when it launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on November 9.

HQ
Tales of AriseTales of Arise
Tales of AriseTales of Arise
Tales of AriseTales of Arise
Tales of AriseTales of Arise

Related texts

0
Tales of AriseScore

Tales of Arise
REVIEW. Written by Ingar Takanobu Hauge

The five-year long break has come to an end, and Tales of Arise rewards patient fans and newcomers alike with what might be the best game of the series.



Loading next content