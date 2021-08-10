Tales of Arise demo introduces us to game's mechanics and side quests

Today, Bandai Namco announced that they will launch a demo of Tales of Arise next week. Console players will see an advanced version of the E3 trial we played a few weeks ago. In there your party explores the vast area of "Elde Menancia", more precisely the foothills of a mountain range that offers protection to a wonderfully situated farming village. On the "Traslida Highway" you will find lots of wild Zeugle and resources that will come in handy during your journey.

In contrary to the press version, you will be able to listen to conversations between all six party members and even complete a few side quests along the way. Additionally, You can look forward to challenge fearful foes in boss battles, cook delicious recipes with different members of your team or simply enjoy camping with your friends. The demo will be available on PS4 / PS5, as well as on Xbox One and Xbox Series, starting August 18. We don't know if this trial version will come to PC platforms at a later date or not.

If you want to learn more about Tales of Arise, we recommend our latest preview, in which we played through the introductory chapter of the Japanese RPG. In case you want to wait for the full game, that will release on September 10 on all aforementioned platforms.