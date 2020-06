You're watching Advertisements

Bandai Namco was planning to release the next entry in the Tales Of-franchise later this year but that plan has now changed. In a recently published post, Bandai Namco and the producer of Tales of Arise explained that the game has been delayed due to it needing more time to "achieve the quality and provide the gorgeous experience" that the studio envisions for its players.

No release date or even release window was revealed.