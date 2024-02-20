Tales of Arise added to Game Pass today

HQ

Earlier this month we told you which games would be added for Game Pass up until February 20. A nice month, but apparently Microsoft wanted to make it even better, and has therefore added one more title to the list, which is being released today.

It's Bandai Namco's acclaimed single player role-playing game Tales of Arise, which was actually initially said to be coming this month, but was then removed for an unclear reason (and wasn't mentioned in our news piece above). But now they've apparently decided that all Game Pass subscribers will get to experience the adventure that revolves around the two worlds of Dahna and Rena, and how two protagonists will end the discord between them.

Tales of Arise was highly acclaimed, selling over two million copies at the time, and we also gave it a very high rating in our review.