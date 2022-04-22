Cookies

Tales from the Borderlands 2

Tales from the Borderlands 2 announced with a planned release this year

We're expecting a full announcement this summer.

We just got Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but Gearbox clearly thinks we need more Borderlands love in our lives, and who are we to argue with that? During the PAX East-stream, Tales from the Borderlands 2 was announced.

This time we're being treated to a new crew, which hopefully will lead to plenty of surprises, probably, boosted even further by the fact that this game is being developed by Gearbox themselves. The original was made by Telltale Games, but it's still said to be a point/click adventure that will launch 2022.

Gearbox promises a "a full announcement this summer", so it seems like we'll have to wait for at least another two months before some more information and gameplay.

