Tales from Candleforth combines "escape room-like puzzles with folk horror narrative"

You're lucky when you want to promote your spooky indie game and the lamp you've borrowed for your makeshift booth flickers all the time in a paranormal way. That's what happened during our interview at IndieDevDay with Ángel Poulain, the creator of Tales from Candleforth, in the video below.

"Tales from Candleforth is a point-and-click game that mixes escape room-like puzzles with folk horror narrative", the director describes from his comfortable armchair. "Which is different than usual horror. We are not that much about jump scares and scaring people. It's more like to create an uncomfortable atmosphere and making the player feel uncomfortable while playing the game".

"Tales is a story about heritage", he continues. "We tell a story about Sara, which is a 16-year-old girl that is going to inherit a power that she didn't know was in her family. But as right as she's going to inherit it, her grandmother disappears. So now she wakes up and she discovers her grandmother is gone and then she has to follow some steps that her grandmother has left for her to find her and then be able to finally get her powers".

Play the full interview for more on the different types of puzzles and the hopes of the studio for their very first game. Tales from Candleforth is pretty much finished and will release on PC and potentially Nintendo Switch and mobile in November, during or right after the spooky season.