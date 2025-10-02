Talamasca: The Secret Order's showrunner and lead describe bringing a grounded reality to fantastical elements

At San Diego Comic-Con Malaga this year, we got the chance to pull back the curtain on the secret order saving us from vampires, witches, werewolves and more by speaking to the showrunner and lead actor behind Talamasca: The Secret Order. John Lee Hancock and Nicholas Denton each have their own approach to this supernatural world, and we asked how they manage to make it feel real in the world of the show.

"I just made it grounded. I brought it to a world that I could write and I could direct, which is to say, I'm not saying there aren't vampires and witches," Hancock explained. "I love vampires and witches, but I wanted them to come and deal with the mortals in the mortal world in a way. And I wanted to approach it from the idea of a skeptic instead of someone who's going, yes, I want to watch a witch or a vampire show. It's like I want to watch a show about somebody, you know, a young man with an existential question that just happens to come across the occasional vampire or witch."

"I think I took it from a more of a warped reality kind of version. What was changing internally and psychologically for this character would really make him kind of lose his mind," Denton added. "And so I think that really helped kind of facilitate this kind of sense of anxiety throughout Guy, throughout the story. And also coming to terms with this could actually be a reality. These figures that pop up, these immortal beings, although he was sceptical, they could genuinely be real."

By making the world feel real in the creation of the show, it allows us as an audience to more easily accept the supernatural elements in Talamasca: The Secret Order. If you want to hear more about the show, you can check out our full interview with Hancock and Denton below: