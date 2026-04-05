Talamasca: The Secret Order has been cancelled after one season

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AMC has been steadily creating its own universe of shows all of which slot into the wider Anne Rice Immortal Universe. This began with the reboot of Interview with the Vampire and then soon expanded to Mayfair Witches, before also including Talamasca: The Secret Order from October 2025. However, clearly this hasn't gone entirely as AMC planned, as already one of these shows has been cancelled after its first season.

According to Variety, there will not be a second round of episodes of Talamasca: The Secret Order. Rather the supernatural show has been axed, even if this doesn't mean the end of the stories of some of the characters that were included.

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In a statement, AMC explained "the Talamasca has a storied place within the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and we expect to see at least some of these characters, and the organization itself, in future expressions of the franchise."

This decision doesn't seem to signal the health of the wider Immortal Universe, as both Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches are on-track to receive their third seasons already. It does surely suggest that further expansions might be on hold while AMC makes a judgement on what fans want from the universe.

For more on Talamasca, you can see our recent interview with the showrunner below from our time at San Diego Comic Con Malaga, and even read our full review of Season 1.