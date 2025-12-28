Taking down gods in The God Slayer won't be like tackling Shadow of the Colossus' beasts

HQ

When we first got to look at Pathea Games' The God Slayer, we were immediately taken with it. The visual of a small but powerful human tackling a massive god is nothing short of epic, and yet it also reminded us of other games with similar premises, like Shadow of the Colossus. In Shadow of the Colossus, each time you take down a god-like being, you feel as if you're removing a sense of beauty from the world. Taking something away that can't be put back. I couldn't help but wonder if the same would apply in The God Slayer.

We won't have to worry about feeling bad about killing gods in the game, as they've kind of earned it, according to senior marketing & PR manager at Pathea Games Ivan Karadzhov. "The way we see it, the celestials aren't benevolent gods - they're basically using humanity as a resource, as a farm for Qi energy," he explained after telling us that the gods use Qi energy to keep their powers, but humans recently learned to control it for their elemental powers. "So when you kill them, you're not removing something sacred from the world. You're liberating people from beings that see them as cattle."

"The game is structured around different chapters, and most chapters end with you having to kill a celestial - that's the bottleneck. When you beat a celestial, the world reacts to that," Karadzhov continued. "New stories come online. It's like the society changes along with your actions. So there is weight to it, but the weight is about justice and retribution rather than loss."

In the game's lore, the gods have been trying to stomp on humanity for centuries, even wiping out entire kingdoms. It's through that event - known as Godfall - that our protagonist gets their motivation, and if you want to read more about that, you can do so in the full interview here.