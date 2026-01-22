Taking a look at the difference between OLED and mini-LED with Hisense at CES
We got a look at the manufacturer's outstanding screens at the tech showcase.
We're all looking at screens these days. Unless you've somehow brought back the days of the magazine, you're reading this on a screen right now. There's money to be made in bringing better brightness, more vibrant colours, and quicker refresh rates to our big TVs and monitors, something Hisense has known for a long time.
At CES this year, we got an overview of everything the tech giant brought to the showcase, and in particular we were enthralled by their mini-LED screens. All the talk might be around OLED these days, but the colours offered via mini-LED appear to be in a whole other ballpark.
You can take a look at some of the impressive features in Hisense's new range in the video below, and if TVs aren't your thing, we also took a look at the company's cameras, gaming monitors, and more.