Taking a look at the difference between OLED and mini-LED with Hisense at CES

We're all looking at screens these days. Unless you've somehow brought back the days of the magazine, you're reading this on a screen right now. There's money to be made in bringing better brightness, more vibrant colours, and quicker refresh rates to our big TVs and monitors, something Hisense has known for a long time.

At CES this year, we got an overview of everything the tech giant brought to the showcase, and in particular we were enthralled by their mini-LED screens. All the talk might be around OLED these days, but the colours offered via mini-LED appear to be in a whole other ballpark.

You can take a look at some of the impressive features in Hisense's new range in the video below, and if TVs aren't your thing, we also took a look at the company's cameras, gaming monitors, and more.