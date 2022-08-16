Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Take-Two working on all-new The Lord of the Rings game

It's hoping to debut in 2024.

The time has come, it's time to prepare for new digital adventures in Middle-earth. Take-Two has just announced that they are working on a brand new The Lord of the Rings title in close partnership with none other than Weta Workshop. The story will focus on a brand new story in Middle-earth and in a press release, Amie Wolken, head of Weta Workshop Interactive, said:

"It's a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that's so different from what fans have played previously. As fans ourselves, we're excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings."

The game is still in very early development, but the studio hopes to release it in 2024.

What do you think about this, and what do you want to see; open world or something more linear?

