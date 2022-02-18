Take-Two: There's an opportunity for NFTs to fit with Take-Two's offerings

HQ

While more and more developers and publishers recently have listened to the community and said no to NFT's (in video games a way to sell and resell items in games with blockchain technology), there's also those moving in a different direction. One of them are Take-Two, a company that hasn't been shy when it comes to monetization and constantly finds out new ways to nickel-and-dime us gamers.

In an interview over at Nintendo Life with the Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, he reveals that he is "highly convinced there's an opportunity for NFTs to fit with Take-Two's offerings in the future". He also added that "we believe in rare goods, we believe in collectibles".

The most obvious game for NFT's would be Grand Theft Auto VI, which was recently confirmed to be under development. We assume this would lead to fierce criticism though as very few seem to like the idea of video games turning into market places, but if this would be enough to hurt the sales of such a giant remains to be seen.