Take-Two Interactive moves aside in Codemasters deal, EA remains leading bidder

The Grand Theft Auto publisher has withdrawn its £726 million offer.

Remember a few weeks ago, when it was announced that Take-Two Interactive was planning to acquire the racing games developer Codemasters for around £726 million, then out of nowhere and shortly afterwards, EA joined the fray with an even heftier $1.2 billion (approximately £890 million) deal. Well, it doesn't look like the two publishers plan on trading anymore blows, as Take-Two has officially announced a lapse of offer, meaning EA is now the leading, uncontested bidder.

The news comes from Business Wire, who stated that Take-Two has withdrawn their offer for Codemasters, as a meeting had not been initiated before January 22, as was mentioned in the original 'Scheme Document' that was provided when the offer was put forward.

This does mean that unless some other publisher fancies picking a fight with EA soon, EA is on the cards to acquire Codemasters as it remains as the leading bidder for the time being.

