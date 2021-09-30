Take-Two boss says Xbox Game Pass has 30 million subscribers

HQ

The last official number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers was released by Microsoft in January when it was at 18 million. An impressive result that was believed to grow a lot further during 2021.

So has it? Well, according to the Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, Xbox Game Pass has grown a lot. During a roundtable discussion about "growth of gaming during the pandemic", both Zelnick and the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer participated and among other things talked about subscriptions. Zelnick said:

"I think last time we checked, we got around 30 million subs, Phil, right? Something like that?"

This would be an enormous growth outstripping most peoples expectations, but Phil Spencer didn't want to confirm and replied that "the last public number we announced was 18" million. Zelnick realized that he had said something that wasn't official yet, and responded by simply stating: "For some reason, I thought it was 30. It's more than 18."

As Take-Two has offered both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 (amongst other titles) on Xbox Game Pass, and both these leaders confirming they have frequent contact, Zelnick should know what the real number of subscribers for Xbox Game Pass is. If he did leak them is unknown though, and the last official number remains at 18 million.