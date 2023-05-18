Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Take-Two boss says "we probably will" get mid-generation console upgrades

Strauss Zelnick thinks we will get something similar to PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick had a lot to unpack during the Q4 earnings conference call, including some clear indications that Grand Theft Auto VI might be released during next fiscal year (1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025).

But this wasn't the only interesting detail Zelnick had to share, as GamesIndustry.biz took the opportunity to ask him if we will get mid-generation console upgrades, like PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, to which he replied: "We probably will" while also adding that they "did not affect the business very much".

Both PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X was announced around this time during last generation, and if Zelnick is right - which he probably is, as both Microsoft and Sony definitely want Take-Two to optimize their games for better hardware if there are any - we might hear more about this during Sony's showcase next week or Microsoft's showcase on June 11.

