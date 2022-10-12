Take-Two boss says Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard is "a good thing"

HQ

Yesterday, the Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick participated in a lengthy and fairly deep TheWrap intervju, and one of the topics that came up was the fact that Microsoft is currently preparing to buy Activision Blizzard.

When asked about his view on this and potential impact for Take-Two, Zelnick wasn't the least worried and said that Microsoft is an ally and that "it's a good thing":

"I can't really predict what the regulators will do, we're certainly of the belief it's a good thing for Microsoft and for the industry.

It's a highly fragmented business, there's plenty of creativity to go around. Microsoft is an ally of ours and if this makes their business more powerful we think that's good for us."

Zelnick went on by explaining that Take-Two stands on solid ground and offers titles no one else have, and that it's in the end about making great games:

"Ultimately the consumer votes, and if we create great hits, which is our business, then consumers will show up, and no one can take that away from us. The entertainment business is the antithesis of a fungible commoditized business. Every title stands alone. So it sort of doesn't compete with anything else and yet, it's highly competitive in a way. In other words, we compete with everything and we compete with nothing. You can't replace one of our titles with another title."

What is your opinion? Is Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard a good thing for Take-Two in the end?