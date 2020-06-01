Take-Two boss: Google failed to deliver on Stadia promises

You're watching Advertisements

The launch of Google Stadia was brutal in all the wrong ways. Several key features were missing, there are still too few games available and the gamers just don't seem to be interested, despite an increase in the number of users since Google launched a free trial-subscription. Now, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has commented on Stadia as a platform during the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, and he thinks Google simply failed to deliver on its promises:

"Streaming technology is upon us. The launch of Stadia has been slow. I think there was some overpromising on what the technology could deliver and some consumer disappointment as a result."

But this does not mean Zelnick thinks the technology is bad, and eventually, he thinks we will get there:

"Anytime you broaden distribution you potentially broaden your audience, which is why we supported the release of Stadia with three titles initially and will continue to support high-quality streaming services as long as the business model makes sense. Over time I believe streaming will work...

The belief that streaming was going to be transformative was based on a view that there were loads of people who really had an interest in interactive entertainment, really wanted to pay for it, but just didn't want to have a console. I'm not sure that turned out to be the case."

What do you think about the future for streamed gaming and Stadia?

