Take-Two and WWE sued by tattoo artist

If you love your pro-wrestling, you are surely familiar with the talented Randy Orton and his arms covered in tattoos. They have been inked by the artist Catherine Alexander between 2003 and 2009, and now she would like to cash in on them, as they been accurately presented in the WWE games with Randy Orton in them (which is basically all WWE titles).

It's worth noticing that Take-Two had similar cases before with the NBA 2K games, something it won. But since Orton is alone in the ring and really shows off his art on the arms, Alexander thinks she has a case. The Illinois judge Staci Yandle sums it like this:

"Alexander contends she created the tattoos for the purpose of displaying them on Orton's body and that Defendants used the tattoos for the same purpose; to display them on Orton's body in the video games. Alexander also disputes Defendants' characterization of the size of the tattoos and maintains they are prominently displayed and clearly visible in the video games. These are material factual disputes."

If she'll be able to get any money remains to be seen, and if she does we assume more tattoo artists will follow as there are no shortage on tattooed people realistically depicted in video games.

