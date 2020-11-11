Take-Two acquires Codemasters

You're watching Advertisements

Take-Two Interactive has acquired the British racing game developer Codemasters, in a deal set to value the studio at £726 million. The Grand Theft Auto publisher will be adding the developer to its list of studios, with the deal set to be completed by March 31, 2021.

Originally Codemasters was valued at £759 million, however since that number has dropped to £726 million, which is still just shy of $1 billion. The senior members of Codemasters intend to stay with the developer, meaning business will likely be very much as usual, just under a new publisher.

Speaking to Gamesindustry.biz, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said; "We are exceedingly pleased to announce this recommended transaction with the Board of Codemasters. Codemasters has a renowned history of creating some of our industry's most beloved and commercially successful racing franchises, and we believe that their offerings will be highly complementary to our sports portfolio and enhance further our organization's long-term growth.