Take your TV with you anywhere with Pedestal's Straight Rollin'

This stand doubles as a moving system, so you can move your TV between rooms with ease.

Generally speaking, TVs are not meant to move from the entertainment cabinet or the wall they are mounted on. Pedestal has taken this to heart and decided to create a way for you to be able to easily and effortlessly move your TV between rooms and locations.

Known as the Straight Rollin', this system is a frame that features double-use stands that can either be regular flat-footed stands to keep the TV in one place, or instead a more mobile option with wheels making the frame simple to move.

You can take a look at the Pedestal Straight Rollin' in further depth in our latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and facts about the frame.

