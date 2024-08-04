Take your gaming to the next level with AceZone's A-Spire Wireless

HQ

The Danish team over at AceZone have been using the advanced ANC systems found in fighter pilot headsets to create their own commercialised headsets for a while, and now they're back at with a next evolution.

Known as the A-Spire Wireless, this headset uses Advanced Hybrid ANC to deliver an audio experience unlike anything else, on top of utilising state-of-the-art ultra-low latency wireless to ensure you don't have any connection issues with this gadget.

Needless to say, you won't find many better equipped gaming headsets than this one on the market, and you can learn why in the latest Quick Look below.