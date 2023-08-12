Take your favourite Baldur's Gate III characters out of the game and into your D&D session

HQ

As well as your own character, you'll need a party of like-minded adventurers to tackle the story of Baldur's Gate III. Now, you can take some of the game's best companions and bring them to your D&D table, thanks to D&D Beyond.

D&D Beyond is the official online tool for the tabletop roleplaying game, and it now has a selection of filled-out sheets for your Baldur's Gate III companions. From the charming rogue Astarion to the wizard Gale, you can take on the roles of these characters at your D&D sessions if you wish.

The stats seem to reflect the early access versions of the characters, which means some of them will actually be stronger than their in-game counterparts. Also, you can grab a set of virtual dice based on the game in D&D Beyond as well.

Which character will you play at your D&D table?