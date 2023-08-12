Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Take your favourite Baldur's Gate III characters out of the game and into your D&D session

D&D Beyond has some free character sheets for all the game's main companions.

As well as your own character, you'll need a party of like-minded adventurers to tackle the story of Baldur's Gate III. Now, you can take some of the game's best companions and bring them to your D&D table, thanks to D&D Beyond.

D&D Beyond is the official online tool for the tabletop roleplaying game, and it now has a selection of filled-out sheets for your Baldur's Gate III companions. From the charming rogue Astarion to the wizard Gale, you can take on the roles of these characters at your D&D sessions if you wish.

The stats seem to reflect the early access versions of the characters, which means some of them will actually be stronger than their in-game counterparts. Also, you can grab a set of virtual dice based on the game in D&D Beyond as well.

Which character will you play at your D&D table?

Baldur's Gate III

