Take-Two won't let Grand Theft Auto VI swallow up Borderlands 4's release

Few publishers have a more exciting year ahead than Take-Two as we look towards 2025. Major franchises are getting new updates in Civilization VII, Grand Theft Auto VI, Borderlands 4, and Mafia: The Old Country. With so many big releases coming, and only one of them slotted in for the first half of the year, Take-Two has a task ahead in making sure the games don't tread on one another's toes.

Speaking to Variety, Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick said: "I think it's safe to say that we wouldn't, and no one would, stack up huge releases unnecessarily."

Grand Theft Auto VI is the biggest release of them all, of course, and so it's really up to Mafia and Borderlands to get out of its way. Both of the latter games have a vague release window of the 2025/2026 financial year, but both also state they're coming in 2025. Perhaps one of them could take a summer slot, and the other could release closer to Christmas, giving people plenty of time to get lost in Rockstar's latest sandbox.