Take-Two warns of review bombing leading to loss of revenues

Take-Two has warned in a recent SEC filing that review bombing or a mass amount of negative reviews can not only make it hard for players to find one of the publisher's games, but it can also lead to a loss of revenue.

A very grass is green take, but it's interesting to see such a big publisher make note of review bombing. In the SEC filing (thanks, Game File) we see the following quote:

"Obtaining and maintaining high ratings of our games on the third-party platforms on which we operate are important as they help drive players to find our games. If the ratings of any of our games decline or if we receive significant negative reviews that result in a decrease in our ratings, our games could be more difficult for players to find or recommend. In addition, we may be subject to negative review campaigns or defamation campaigns intended to harm our ratings. Any such decline may lead to loss of players and revenues, additional advertising and marketing costs, and reputation harm."

Take-Two has a stellar year lined up in 2025, with Grand Theft Auto VI finally (and hopefully) releasing. Even though we're pretty sure review bombing wouldn't occur with something so popular like GTA, you never know nowadays.