Take-Two predicts GTA VI will shatter every sales record

HQ

Take-Two firmly believes in Grand Theft Auto VI, and when the game is released next year - assuming there are no further delays - it will undoubtedly overshadow everything else. No one doubts that Grand Theft Auto VI will sell like hotcakes, and unofficial forecasts point to somewhat absurd figures.

According to Take-Two itself, which has made some rough calculations based on pre-orders and wish lists on various platforms, Grand Theft Auto VI could well sell somewhere between 18 and 20 million copies in the first 24 hours. By way of comparison, Grand Theft Auto V sold around 11 million copies on its launch day, which was more than ten years ago now. So given how the landscape has changed and the spread of digital distribution, 18-20 million games sold is definitely a possibility.

And it doesn't stop there, because according to analysts, Grand Theft Auto VI could very well reach a staggering 85 million games sold within 60 days, if all goes well. Rockstar itself has, as usual, chosen to remain silent and not comment on the forecasts, but everything points to it being the biggest launch ever for the industry, and in all likelihood a monumental triumph for Rockstar (and Take-Two). In fact, anything else would almost be a disappointment. How many copies do you think Grand Theft Auto VI will sell in the first 24 hours?