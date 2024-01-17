Take-Two isn't happy about Remedy's new logo

HQ

As you might remember Remedy decided to remove their old bullet inspired logo last year to replace it with something they claimed was a "refreshed visual identity for Remedy". The new logo is basically only the letter R, which incidentally is what the classic Rockstar logo includes - and their owner Take-Two isn't happy about it.

Despite the fact that Take-Two and Remedy have done a lot of business in the past (Take-Two published the first two Max Payne titles which was developed by Remedy, and bought the entire franchise, with the third game being developed by Rockstar) and also have a lot of future joint efforts (Remedy are now doing remakes of the first two Max Payne titles on Take-Two's behalf) - they are now in a dispute regarding the logo. Take-Two claims that "there exists a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public", and the two parts have agreed to try and solve this amongst themselves.

Hopefully they'll find a solution both can agree on which doesn't affect the two companies common efforts, otherwise we assume it could end up in court eventually. What do you think, are they confusingly similar?