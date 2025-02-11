Take-Two hints at future PC launch of GTA VI

HQ

Historically, Grand Theft Auto games, at least the modern ones, have always been slow to be released on PC. A pattern that also seems to be repeated with Grand Theft Auto VI, although we haven't had it officially confirmed yet. As Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick recently commented in an interview with IGN. He said it had always been their strategy to launch first on console, followed by PC.

However, Mr Zelnick noted that the PC market has become an increasingly important part of the business, and that he expects the trend to continue.

"So with Civilization 7 it's available on console and PC and Switch right away. With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms

We have seen PC become a much more and more important part of what used to be a console business, and I wouldn't be surprised to see that trend continue"

So can we take this as confirmation that Grand Theft Auto VI will also be released on PC in the future? Yes, most likely, but the question is how long we will have to wait.