Take-Two downplays fears of Grand Theft Auto VI being "too big to handle"

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There are many indications that Grand Theft Auto VI will be absolutely massive, not only in scope but also in terms of its story and ambition. But now Rockstar wants to reassure fans who are worried that the game will simply be too much for them and feel a bit too overwhelming.

This criticism was something Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently addressed in an interview with The Games Business, where he made it clear that even those juggling work, family, and other activities will be able to tackle the game.

Zelnick believes the concern is greatly overblown. According to him, Rockstar has always aimed to reach a broad audience, even though their games are primarily targeted at adults. He points out that the company strives to create "the best entertainment available," which in practice means that as many people as possible should want—and be able—to play through the game.

Though it of course remains to be seen how well this claim actually aligns with reality once the game is released. Because let's not forget about Red Dead Redemption 2—a game that basically forced us to live a parallel cowboy life to keep up with everything. And Grand Theft Auto VI is unlikely to be any smaller. Hopefully, we'll get the answer to that question by the end of the year, assuming the game isn't delayed yet again.

Are you worried that Grand Theft Auto VI will be too massive and that you simply won't be able to keep up?