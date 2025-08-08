Take-Two CEO won't reveal Grand Theft Auto VI price yet

HQ

As speculation looms around the price point for Grand Theft Auto VI, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick refuses to reveal anything major just yet. But, he does comment that Rockstar and Take-Two like to deliver more value than what they charge.

"So now that announcement will come from Rockstar in due time," Zelnick told Variety when asked about the price point of GTA VI. "Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we've had variable pricing at the company forever."

Rumours of a $100 price for Grand Theft Auto VI have been floating around the internet for a while, with some analysts believing that could be the base price for the game. Others, think that Rockstar will aim for a higher price with special collector's editions, something that Zelnick may have hinted at.

"As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market," he said. "We do the very same thing. I think, probably more than most, we're highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it."

Despite a lot of media focus being on Grand Theft Auto VI right now, Zelnick and Take-Two are currently enjoying a better-than-expected quarter for revenue, and are looking ahead to strong results for Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4, and more releases.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches on the 26th of May, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.