Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick joins WWE 2K26 as a playable wrestler

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This has to be one of the strangest gaming news stories of the year. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive - the company that owns both Rockstar and 2K - has suddenly appeared as a playable wrestler in WWE 2K26.

Zelnick was snuck in as part of the game's third season of new content and comes complete with his own entrance, specially recorded commentary lines, and Frank Sinatra's "My Way" as his entrance music. He's also ranked 77, which might not make him the ring's most terrifying monster, but still strong enough to dish out digital punches between boardroom meetings.

The whole thing is, of course, extra fun considering that Zelnick is also the man at the top of the Take-Two hierarchy while the world waits for Grand Theft Auto VI. So yes, if anyone feels an urgent need to take out their GTA 6 frustration on a suit-wearing CEO in a wrestling ring, that opportunity is apparently now available.