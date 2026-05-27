Take-Two CEO says Red Dead Online was not a missed opportunity

HQ

Red Dead Online, the multiplayer offering included as part of Red Dead Redemption 2, did not get the same love as Grand Theft Auto Online. It did get the odd bit of content here and there, but it was clear which game was Rockstar's favourite as well as the fans'. Even with Red Dead Online basically treading water at this point, Take-Two's CEO wants us to know that the project was by no means a missed opportunity.

"There is literally nothing about Red Dead selling 85 million units that could signal a missed opportunity. And Red Dead Online has been immensely successful and long lasting," Zelnick told IGN in a recent interview. Zelnick highlighted the fact that Rockstar is a bit of a one-of-a-kind company, where you have a giant like Red Dead Redemption 2 which gets shadowed by the behemoth of Grand Theft Auto.

"I think if we didn't have Grand Theft Auto here at our company, then people would just talk about the fact that we have this massive franchise in Red Dead, which we do and of which we're very proud. I actually personally think Red Dead is just amazing and I love engaging with it. And I think the reason it continues to sell is that it's just spectacular entertainment. It's beautiful and it feels very up to date despite the fact that it's not a new title."

Red Dead Redemption 2 may look gorgeous still, but fans are hoping for a slightly updated version to land one day as a native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port. Rumours of a Nintendo Switch 2 version have also been circulating for a while, but sadly nothing official has been revealed yet.