Take-Two CEO says it's a "laughable" idea that AI could create Grand Theft Auto VI

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There were plenty of jaws dropped yesterday when Nvidia showcased its DLSS 5 technology, which, among other things, can re-render the faces of game characters. In real time, the original can be replaced with something many have likened to a Snapchat beauty filter, and which, at best, can be described as very generic - a development that led to a barrage of parodic posts from developers.

But there's obviously no doubt that AI is becoming an integral part of game development. Still, many developers seem to view it as a tool to speed up processes and don't want AI to generate either ideas or gameplay. Some, however, hope that game development will become incredibly simple, so that with the push of a button, you can create the next big thing.

One person who doesn't believe in this concept at all is Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. In an interview with The Game Business, he explains that it's downright ludicrous to believe AI could create something like Grand Theft Auto VI, and says that at best it's only good for creating simpler, single-use products, adding that he isn't the least bit worried that others could compete with them thanks to AI:

"Not even the littlest bit. There's already plenty of technology out there that allow people to create video games, and as a result, thousands of video games are created every year. And yet the hits all cluster among the large entertainment companies, almost entirely, and now and then, an indie, which is generally speaking well-funded and pretty robust in and of itself."

He goes on to give an example of how he views works created by AI, which he considers at best to be good for a bit of fun rather than something lasting:

"The notion that somehow new tools would allow an individual to push a button and generate a hit and bring it to many millions of consumers around the world, it's a laughable notion. It's just never been the case with entertainment. Right now [in music] there are programs that allow you to put out a prompt and get a professionally recorded song spit back out at you. It sounds like a song, but I defy you to listen to it more than once. It's great to send as a greeting card to your partner on their birthday, but that's about it."

Zelnick later concludes the interesting interview by saying that AI simply cannot replace humans when it comes to creating timeless and innovative works, since that is something that ultimately "requires human engagement and creativity."

What is your own view on AI-created products? Can they measure up to what creative minds are capable of?