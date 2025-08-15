Take-Two CEO says GTA VI is very unlikely to be delayed again

HQ

Grand Theft Auto VI will be such a pivotal launch for the entire industry that games are actively moving around May. But could the game ultimately be delayed again? It's extremely difficult to predict, but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick believes that Rockstar has been given plenty of time to ensure the game is in top form when we hit 26 May 2026.

In an interview with CNBC he says this about the possibility of another delay:

"My level of conviction is very, very high, obviously. Rockstar does have a lot of other things going on, but this is of course the primary focus."

By the way, fans have focused a lot on the fact that they have "other things going on", which suggests that there are other projects in either pre-production or even full production.

