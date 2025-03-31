Take-Two CEO says Grand Theft Auto VI release date won't be revealed until closer to launch

HQ

Besides that one trailer we got to cap off 2023, we've heard nothing official on Grand Theft Auto VI besides the constant reminders that it is meant to be coming this year. Without another trailer or release date announcement, though, some fans hopes are starting to waver.

According to Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two's CEO, this all appears part of the plan, in order to create the most anticipation. Speaking to Bloomberg, Zelnick explained that there's no release date or new trailer because Rockstar and Take-Two want to "maintain anticipation and excitement."

"We found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window ... that's what we are trying to do," he said.

So, the first trailer that was nearly two years away from release may have just existed to confirm the game being real. It could be that Zelnick is covering up fires behind the scenes as Rockstar scrambles to get the game out this year or decide to delay it until next, but perhaps this is just the way marketing is done now at Take-Two. After all, if you give people too much too early, they may believe they've seen it all months before a game is launching.