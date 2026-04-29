Take-Two CEO on the potential for more L.A. Noire

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Rockstar may be making plenty of money with Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, but there are fans who fondly remember the times of over a decade ago, where you'd get the odd May Payne 3, Bully, and L.A. Noire thrown in among the big franchises too.

At a recent video game executives conference (via IGN), Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the possibility of more L.A. Noire. He didn't go crazy enough to say we're officially getting a sequel or anything like that, but he did comment that Rockstar is always looking at its legacy IP.

"Broadly, we're looking at doing something in the future with all of our intellectual property. There's nothing to announce on L.A. Noire specifically, and if there were, it would be Rockstar announcing it, not me. But in any case, with regard to our legacy IP, the teams are always looking at what we have and we're always thinking about it. The question is, at any given time, do we have a team that's passionate about working on that?" Zelnick said.

Since L.A. Noire's developer Team Bondi went into liquidation back in 2011, it has been a part of Rockstar Studios. The development staff is still working, and as recently as last year we also knew that Rockstar hired the team responsible for re-releasing L.A. Noire. It's unlikely we'll hear anything major this year, as Rockstar focuses in on Grand Theft Auto VI. But, if the wait for future releases grows too long, it's always nice to have a non-GTA or Red Dead game out there in the mix.