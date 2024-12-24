Take-Two CEO: "Grand Theft Auto VI is worth the wait"

HQ

Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive CEO (Rockstar Games' parent company), in an interview with YouTuber Conner Mather spoke about Grand Theft Auto VI, expectations and the wait.

"Our teams are focused on what's new that you haven't even thought about. You thought you were anticipating this thing, but this is way bigger, way better, more exciting and more beautiful than you could have possibly thought of," said Zelnick.

It's been more than a year since the first and only Grand Theft Auto VI trailer hit the internet - and since then, the game has been very quiet. The trailer currently has 228 million views, over 950,000 comments and 11 million likes.

Zelnick understands that the wait can be difficult, but that the team will "wait for a title to be ready" before they publish it. He also adds that it will be "extraordinary", "worth waiting for" and "breathtaking".

Of course, this is exactly what we would expect a CEO of such an important product to say, but he is surprisingly honest about the process and it's worth watching the sequence from the interview below.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set for release in autumn 2025 and is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.