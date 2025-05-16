Take-Two CEO explains Grand Theft Auto VI delay, says it's not as long as we think

HQ

2025 looked to be a monster year for publisher Take-Two Interactive. Civilization VII, Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4, and Grand Theft Auto VI? It sounds too good to be true, and it was, as the last game on that list got delayed to 2026 instead.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick doesn't seem to consider the delay too much of a blow, though. In an interview with VentureBeat, Zelnick explained why the game got delayed. "We're constantly seeking perfection here at Take-Two. Broadly and specifically, Rockstar Games sometimes requires more time. In this case, to deliver this ground-breaking project at the level that its fans demand," he said.

The delay did seem to be quite a big one at the time, as we had expected the game in the autumn of this year and are now looking at the end of spring 2026. However, Zelnick said apparently the delay is one that pushes the game's release back by less than six months.

When asked why the new date was so specific, Zelnick responded by saying that usually when Take-Two announces a specific date, they stick to it. Obviously, if there's any game that's not going to play by those rules, it's Grand Theft Auto VI, so we'll have to wait and see if it now lands in May.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release on the 26th of May, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.