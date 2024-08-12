Take-Two CEO doesn't see much benefit in bringing huge games to subscription services day one

HQ

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has weighed in with his opinions on big releases coming to subscription services on day one. With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 heading to Game Pass this year, we're expecting to see some sort of shift in how major releases are treated.

However, to Zelnick it's business as usual, though he does see a small benefit in the decision to bring a big game to a subscription service day one. "I think that offering a frontline title with a premium price in a subscription service, day and date, will push consumers to that subscription service for at least a period of time," he told Gamesindustry.biz.

Even so, it seems that Zelnick doesn't believe it will be positive in the long term, as he says Take-Two won't be adopting similar policies. "No, it won't affect our decisions, because our decisions are rational."

Do you think we'll see more big games land on subscription services day one?